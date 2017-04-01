1/04/17 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Saturday, Jan. 7, holds another year’s Big Buck Contest and a whole new set of prizes.

This contest doesn’t have to be enjoyed by hunters alone. This contest and night out can be enjoyed by anyone, with the main event being the announcement of the winners of the contest, who will receive an array of wonderful prizes. Nonetheless, there are still smaller raffles to take part in and join the fun.

Prizes aren’t the only thing to take part in. The Main Bar will serve a delicious, hot meal filled with Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, and coleslaw. Meal tickets are $15 and available at J&M Hardware and the Main Bar.

Chamber Director Sarah Tunge encourages folks to get there early and grab their raffle tickets -- there will only be 350 tickets sold and each ticket gives its holder 12 chances to win.