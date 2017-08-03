3/08/17 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Beulah’s three schools all came together in order to celebrate the All-School Reading event last week. The day corresponded with reading month and Dr. Seuss’s birthday, and easily fit in with the school’s Olweus Bullying Prevention program.

The middle school and the elementary school both came over to the high school and found their buddy classrooms, and also brought along some books. Not only did students of all ages share books, but also snacks that were donated by Heritage Insurance Services, Vicki Degenstein, as well as other outside community members.

The books students were able to read and have read to them came in all different levels. Students formed small reading groups, some being one-on-one, and listened to books being read to them by the older students. Books were read and cookies were eaten for about approximately 45 minutes before students were dismissed back to their classrooms.