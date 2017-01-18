1/18/17 (Wed)

RUST no longer general contractor

By Kate Johnson

Dakota Gasification Company made the announcement is has terminated RUST/AECOMM as general contractor on the Urea Project. The DGC board took action on this topic to “assure the continued success and continuity of the urea processing facility currently under construction at the Great Plains Synfuels Plant,”stated DGC’s bulletin this month.

With the termination of the general contractor, DGC announced they will act as general contractor with the idea they will gain better control of all construction-related activities and project costs.