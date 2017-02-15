2/15/17 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

4-H Ambassadors unite the county in efforts to help Women’s Action and Resource Center replenish their food pantry. At the Hazen home basketball game against Beulah Feb. 24, bring a non-perishable item to help your community.

What started out as a project has flourished into an annual event for Mercer County. In 2011 4-H ambassadors headed to an event where the premise was to promote citizenship. The event was citizenship in action, which is an annual event for 4-H ambassadors. Their assignment had to do with citizenship within their community and be productive contributors to that community.

“So these kids came up with this notion and they made a poster out of random supplies that were there and they had to pitch this idea,” said North Dakota State University Extension Agent Dena Kemmet. The idea they pitched hinged around WARC, and how this would be the way to replenish a depleted food pantry after what had been used over the holidays. Kemmet said this project agreed bigger and it was something she and the ambassadors felt should be chased in their community.

At the next meeting in Mercer County, the ambassadors went to work and made the idea come to life. The first year Kemmet said they had donations from the community and were able to hold raffles, which were also incentives for people to donate.