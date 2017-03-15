3/15/17 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

This year was Dakota Gasification Company’s turn to host Mercer County’s Brave the Shave event. Employees from DGC, Leland Olds Station, and Antelope Valley Station lined up to shave their heads. Twelve employees took the hot seat last week, and two of the employees’ young children did their part toward a great cause as well.

Mercer County’s Basin Electric Cooperative had a goal of $20,000, which on the day of the event they came in a little short. However, through last minute donations they were able to bring in nearly $23,000.

Spoiled Rotten Salon and Day Spa offered their services for the event. Owner Brandi Schaper and Stylist Melanie Gion had their razors at the ready to start buzzing some hair.