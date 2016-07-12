12/07/16 (Wed)

Pet Pics

By Kate Johnson

Four-legged friends all throughout Mercer County are excited to finally meet Santa. This Saturday at Hazen’s Tractor Supply “Pet Pics” will be set up. The event is sponsored by M&M Pet Rescue and Photography by Kayla K.

This even will allow your family pet of whatever kind the first opportunity to sit with Santa and have their picture taken by a professional photographer. The suggested donation is $15 and all pets must be leashed or in carriers.

During the duration of Pet Pics there will also be pets available for adoption. All proceeds for this event will be going towards M&M Pet Rescue. Upon your pet’s photo being taken with Santa your donation will get you two digital pictures e-mailed to you (per sitting).

Marlys Reichenberg, owner of M&M Pet Rescue, has been involved in pets and their well-being her entire life. Since moving back to Beulah over a decade ago she always knew she wanted to start a rescue.