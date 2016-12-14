12/14/16 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

The Wellness Center project continues to move forward as well as the plans for their first fundraiser event, which they hope to make a yearly tradition.

Beulah Park District Director Bridgette Martens said the last several months have been spent getting everything together and make sure their ducks are in a row.

“We are in the process right now of hiring a construction manager at risk to assist with the project,” she explained, “and that is going to be finalized Dec. 20.”

Martens explained they will be interviewing three firms Dec. 20 to decide who their construction manager at risk (CMAR) will be for the project.

“The in the beginning of January the project is going to go out on bids,” said Martens.