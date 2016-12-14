12/14/16 (Wed)

Beulah School Board

By Kate Johnson

Boiler issues at the Beulah High School may have become top priority after last week. After a boiler was offline for six hours it was finally fixed with a new tube. However, once repair workers were inside it was recommended the district replace the entire tubing for one of the boilers.

According to Superintendent Travis Jordan he was told an individual could be hired just to fix the boilers full time. He also reported that replacing one tube wasn’t too costly, however, re-tubing the entire boiler would cost around $10,000.

“We really have to start thinking about how much money we want to stick into our boilers,” said Jordan also noting the amount of hours being put into these boilers to keep them going.