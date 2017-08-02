2/08/17 (Wed)

By Jarann Johnson

Karson Backer is a senior at Center-Stanton high school and sadly hasn’t experienced a winning season competing for his high school. Even though Backer hasn’t garnered high amounts of team success he’s always brought a smile to practice and worked his butt off.

Backer’s basketball coach Jacob Erhardt vouched for Backer’s character and effort.

“Well first off, he is just a great kid. He’s always there. He always brings 100 percent effort, he’s stepped up big time this year – all of our seniors have but he stepped up in the leadership role and has done a great job. He is really the pulse of this team and he’s been a key part of that,” Erhardt said.

Backer also participated in football at Center-Stanton and got a similar review from head football coach George Duenas.

“That guy works hard every single play. He has a great family. I think he is the type of kid that Dickinson State really got a good one. I think he’ll be a great program guy – a guy who can stick it out for the full four years. I’m excited for him. He is a good North Dakota pickup and those are the ones that stick around. I’m excited to see what he does,” Duenas said.