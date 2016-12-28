12/28/16 (Wed)

Sometimes, safety precautions aren’t enough. Cody Bargmann, Hannover, was using an air hammer to remove a stubborn bearing on his combine July 8 when a metal fragment went under his safety glasses and into the corner of his right eye. He immediately knew something was seriously wrong, so he called his wife, Ashley, who rushed him into the nearest eye doctor.

The damage to the lens and retina of Cody’s eye was beyond the doctor’s scope of practice. The Bargmanns were referred to Minneapolis, Minn., where Cody had surgery the following morning. The fragment and lens were removed and the retina reattached, and Cody was fitted with a temporary contact lens so he could see.