3/01/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Delaney Bohrer and Jayden Hall earned top honors at the annual Center-Stanton Public Schools Spelling Bee, along with the opportunity to participate in the State Spelling Bee March 20 in Bismarck. Bohrer was the champion; Hall was runner-up.

“The room was filled with energy that a group of this age generates,” Elementary Principal Kathy Bullinger said. “It was great to see this from our students.

Bohrer, Hall, and fellow competitors Kayley Berger, Sasha Coon, Katie DuMond, Savana Goetz, Jarret Henke, Tristen Jacobson, Ember Kindsvogel, Sarah Larson, Kori Nagel, Jack Reichenberg, Darin Sailer, Reanna Schmidt, and Breanna Vosberg began with a written round, with the top six finishers from the written round earning places in the oral competition where they could encounter words like “stratagems,” “epithets,” and “pearlescent.”