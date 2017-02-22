2/22/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Installation of a LED sign with digital messages announcing school and community events is one step closer to reality with the Center-Stanton school board’s approval of $5,000 toward the cost. Discussion leading up to the motion acknowledged the generous donations received to date, and indicated the district needed to “take ownership” of the project by participating financially as well as managerially.

A down payment has been made in order to begin production. Fundraising activities continue to cover remaining costs.

Music tour

District Music Director Lacey Hanson and students Abby Hintz and Macauley Haag appeared before the board to request a donation toward expenses for the three students who will be participating in the Northern Ambassadors of Music European Tour this summer. The third student, Mykaela Jacobson, was unable to attend the meeting.

