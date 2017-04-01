1/04/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Heavy snowfall, accumulated snow depth, and wind-related drifting from the first three winter storms led the Oliver County Commission to declare a snow emergency within the county during its year-end meeting Dec. 29. The commissioners determined that the impact of snowfall, drifting snow, zero visibility, and closed roads on public safety warranted the declaration, which will allow the county to use emergency funds to pay for overtime hours and fuel used in snow removal efforts.

County roads personnel worked long hours both through the weeks and over weekends to clear county roads after the storms. The county’s t

op priority for plowing roads is life-threatening emergencies (should such a situation occur), followed by main county roads, secondary county roads, and section line roads. After those roads are cleared, crews work where the need is greatest.

Commissioners also discussed locations where pushing snow into fields in windrows could act as natural windbreaks. Permission has already been received from several landowners; others will be contacted as locations are identified. Also discussed was available equipment, and the potential to rent additional equipment if needed.