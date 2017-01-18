1/18/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Snow-related topics took a prominent place on the city council agenda during its January meeting. Several residents were present at the meeting to voice their concerns about the height of snow pushed from city streets that, in turn, made it difficult to get vehicles out of driveways. Council discussed alternatives for how snow removal equipment is used as a potential means to balance efficient snow removal with ensuring residents can exit their driveways.

Also discussed the need to make sure city residents are aware of the boulevard law, which allows the city to push snow onto the first 10 feet of properties on boulevards. The city is not responsible for any damage done to landscaping or other features within that snow removal-related easement.