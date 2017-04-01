1/04/17 (Wed)

It’s been one thing after another for Martha “Marty” Staigle. Marty’s medical challenges began in March 2008, when she was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, better known as PSC. PSC is a chronic disease that, over time, damages the bile ducts of the liver and creates a build-up of scar tissue. Sufferers experience fatigue, itching, and jaundice in the early stages of PSC, and episodes of fever, chills, and abdominal pain as it worsens.

Staigle began seeing doctors at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and still makes regular trips for check-ups and treatment.

Then, in January 2014, Marty learned she had uterine cancer. Uterine cancer is often referred to as the “silent killer” of cancers because many times there are no symptoms until the disease has progressed to an advanced stage. Early symptoms are often mild, and very difficult to detect. Marty underwent a robotic surgery to remove the affected organs, then entered follow-up treatment.

As if that wasn’t enough, last fall Marty began experiencing severe pain in her left hip, requiring a trip to the hospital. In addition to identifying the need for a hip replacement, tests also revealed cancer in the hip area as well as several spots in her lungs.