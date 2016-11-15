11/15/16 (Tue)

By Annette Tait

Sweet, timid Dorothy Gale wasn’t in this version of “Oz” – instead, frustrated, grieving Beth found herself seeking the wizard in the Center-Stanton High School one act play performance that earned drama students a trip to the state competition in Jamestown Nov. 21-22. The students’ performance at the Region 7 Competition in Hazen last week also earned Superior Actor awards for Garrett Mosbrucker, his second such recognition, and Grace Wolf. Only eight Superior Actor awards are bestowed annually at the regional contest, where CSHS competed against 10 other schools.

“We just hoped to put on a good show,” CSHS Drama Coach Donna Davidson said, noting that many of the cast and crew members are also involved in volleyball, making it a very difficult week. “There was just so much rehearsal and so many practices and so many games, that we were just hoping to entertain the audience and put on a good show and make it all run,” she said. “And we’re just really excited that the judges thought we were ready to go to state.”