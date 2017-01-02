2/01/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

“My brother and I were gathering cattle in a draw near our grandfather’s homestead. The deer were coming out, and the sun was setting. And I told my brother, ‘people would pay money for what we just did.’”

With that mental image of a good day’s work followed by nature’s beauty, Al Gustin, the “Voice of North Dakota Agriculture,” began his reflections of more than 45 years as a television and radio agricultural broadcast journalist and magazine columnist for those gathered at the 2017 Oliver County Livestock & Crop Improvement Association meeting and commodity elections.

Gustin spoke of the agricultural boom of the 1970s, and the depression of the 1980s.

“Daily stories wouldn’t have done the depression justice,” Gustin said, noting that the agriculture industry impacts were just a part of the devastation.