1/11/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

Kori Nagel proved her geography skills for the second year in a row by earning first place honors at the Center-Stanton Geography Bee. Reanna Schmidt earned runner-up honors. Nagel and Schmidt were two of the 18 students in grades four through eight who competed in the Bee, which is the local qualifier for the nationwide National Geographic Geography Bee.

“The Geography Bee is a chance for our students to stretch themselves through the spirit of competition and expand their own knowledge of geography and the world around them,” Center-Stanton Elementary Principal Kathy Bullinger said. “It is great to see the same students return to the Bee, but even better is to witness the excitement of the young fourth grade students as they join this event and find out that they do know a thing or two about geography.”

There were seven preliminary rounds, with the eight top-scoring contestants returning for the championship round. Participants were briefed on rules, had the opportunity to ask questions, and then it began.

The contestants were seated in alphabetical order: Caden Albers, Cameron Albers, Katie Albers, Kennedy Albers, Kole Albers, Billy Bohmbach, Ariana Forderer, Savana Goetz, Jayden Hall, Jarret Henke, KayLee Huntimer, Dominick Isaak, Magnus Keller, Katie Kraft, Kayleigh Kraft, Nagel, Reanna Schmidt, and Ethan Thies. Each was asked a question in turn, and given 15 seconds to provide an answer.