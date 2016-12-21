12/21/16 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

The beautiful tones of handbells blended with voices raised in song as the St. Peter Lutheran Church handbell and vocal choirs continued their tradition of “singing, ringing, and playing” at the annual Christmas concert in Hannover.

The evening’s music told the story of Jesus’ birth, beginning with “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” through “Peace, Peace,” which included the favorite “Silent Night.” The first piece was a trumpet solo by Raina Hanley, accompanied by Monica Reiner-Pletan. The remaining program featured the handbell choir, the vocal choir, and the combined choirs, with alumni joining the choir for “Peace, Peace.”

Handbell ringers were Kelly Albers, Kayla Bornemann, Raina Hanley, Joyce Henke, Sammy Jo Henke, Abby Hintz, Judy Hintz, Teanna Hintz, Penny Hoesel, Tamara Kautzman, Monica Reiner-Pletan, and Jody Reinke.

Choir members were Rick Aaser, Cindy Berg, Dale Bornemann, Kayla Bornemann, Lois Bornemann, Kathy Doll, the Rev. Russell Fitch, Raina Hanley, Audrey Henke, Joyce Henke, Sammy Jo Henke, Tristen Henke, Eldon Hintz, Lorren Hoger, Tamara Kautzman, and Janna Tellman.

The musicians were directed by Deb Tellmann; Reiner-Pletan coordinated the concert and accompanied the choirs and trumpet solo.