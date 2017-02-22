2/22/17 (Wed)

‘Star of Life’

By Annette Tait

Committed to the community. Always helping. A great mentor and coach. These are just a few of the phrases used to describe Janell Peterson, a soft-spoken but passionate advocate for emergency medical services.

Peterson, who has been an emergency medical technician since 1984 and was certified as a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) instructor not long after, was recently recognized with one of the North Dakota Emergency Medical Services Association’s highest honors: The Star of Life.

“I’m very honored, but in my mind, I’m not sure I deserve it,” Peterson said. “I appreciate the squad for the nomination, and I appreciation the award. It’s quite humbling.”

The Star of Life Awards are presented biennially by the NDEMSA “to recognize and reward those individuals who epitomize the mission of EMS,” individuals who show a strong commitment and enthusiasm for EMS in North Dakota and genuinely embody the spirit of the industry -- emergency medical services personnel who continually go above and beyond the call of duty.

Peterson was nominated by the Oliver County Ambulance squad, where she has volunteered as an EMT and driver since 1998.