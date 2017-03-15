3/15/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

The Center-Stanton School Board demonstrated its belief in the educational process and the capabilities of students during its March meeting. The board accepted the recommendation of the Center FFA Chapter regarding the question of the chapter’s name.

During the February meeting, the board discussed the FFA chapter’s name and whether the name should be changed to Center-Stanton. Board Member Rick Schmidt suggested, and the board approved, that FFA members use their parliamentary procedure skills to hold a public meeting. The meeting provided means for community members to provide their thoughts and opinions, with Chapter members determining their recommendation and reporting back to the board.

Center FFA Chapter President Abby Hintz appeared before the board to provide an overview of the meeting along with the chapter’s recommendation. Eight members, one advisor, and two guests were present at the meeting, with nine comments received via email. Six emails were in favor of keeping the name “Center FFA Chapter”; three were in favor of changing the name to “Center-Stanton FFA Chapter.”