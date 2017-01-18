1/18/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

The Center-Stanton Public School board joined its fellow local entities in tackling this winter’s universal challenge: snow removal. The district began the winter with the first storm depositing a drift that blocked the entrance to the elementary school, and has been struggling to keep up ever since.

When possible, CSPS has contracted with Sletten Excavating to clear snow that district personnel does not have equipment to clear. However, with winter hitting hard everywhere, Sletten crews are in high demand with commitments throughout the area.

Neal Barnes, estimator for Sletten Excavating, was present at the January school board meeting to discuss options with the board. Barnes normally is based in the office, but has recently been pressed into service to help with snow removal work, including at the school.