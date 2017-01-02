2/01/17 (Wed)



By Annette Tait

“Basic first aid” doesn’t begin to describe the skills Center-Stanton High School students learn in their health education class. By the time they finish the course, they’re prepared to deal with cardiac and respiratory crises, traumatic injury, allergic reactions, and all of the other emergency medical scenarios needed for licensure as emergency medical responders.

“These kids are very knowledgeable. We’ve done a number of scenarios and they know what they’re supposed to do and are learning at a very rapid pace,” CSHS Health and Physical Education Instructor Janet Erhardt said. “There have been six or seven students [who have become EMRs] since we started this, and some who have gone on further to become EMTs, and one is studying to being a paramedic.”