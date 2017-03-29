3/29/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

How many protons does an atom of the element iron (Fe) contain? Center-Stanton Acalympics team members had just 30 seconds to answer this and similar questions in math, science, social studies, English language arts, current events, and electives during the regional Acalympics competition last week in Hebron. The high school team was up to the challenge, earning first place and a trip to the state tournament for the second year in a row.

Ashley Frank, Macauley Haag, Abby Hintz, Mykaela Jacobson, Madison Lounsbury, and Garrett Mosbrucker first competed in a written round against seven other small Class B schools, entering their responses using the Expressions keypad system they will also use during the state tournament. The keypad system allows students to type in their answers, including mathematical equations, which are revealed after the response time has elapsed.