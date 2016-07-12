12/07/16 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Hopefully, December will go out like a lamb, because it sure came in like a lion. Much of North Dakota went from a no-snow Thanksgiving to a two foot solid white blanket last week, with more snow, vicious winds, and single-digit temperature highs following this week.

For city road workers, the ongoing blizzard meas many evening and weekend hours. However, there are continued problems with the road conditions in many areas.

Jerry Obenauer, Hazen City Commission President, addressed the continued concerns of residents during the commission meeting on Monday. No residents attended the meeting, but many have called city officers to voice their concerns. Obenauer took advantage of the meeting to address the issue.