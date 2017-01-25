1/25/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Where is the location of Papahanaumokuakea?

That isn’t gibberish, by the way. That is the question that made Aidric Edwards the winner of this year’s Hazen Elementary Geography Bee.

Because the winning question clued the contestants by asking which American state it was in, Edwards reasoned that the word implied Hawaii. He was correct. This year, he received a medal in recognition of his knowledge.

“It’s always possible to win, just if you know geography,” Edwards said.

His win marks the third year in a row for him to take first place. The elementary competition is open to all students between fourth and sixth grades; Edwards has won all three years. Next year, he will attempt to continue his winning streak competing in the junior high geography bee.