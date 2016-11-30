11/30/16 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

It is already that time of year again. As the snow really starts to fall, everything is starting to look a lot like Christmas.

Hazen’s annual Christmas Walk Around will be held Dec. 1, and involves around two dozen businesses throughout town.

“It’s kind of a way of gathering people into the stores to see the things that are offered,” Valerie Albrecht said. Albrecht is an executive board member of the Hazen Chamber of Commerce, and has helped spearhead this event.

Residents can pick up a passport at any participating business. These passports can then be stamped at each business which that resident visits. A total of 18 businesses must stamp the passport in order for a person to be eligible for the prize drawings later.

The drawings will be held after all passports are turned in at 7 p.m. The grand prize drawing will be for $250 Hazen Bucks, with second place awarded $150 Hazen Bucks, and third place given $100 Hazen Bucks.

The Walk Around runs from 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Many businesses will begin to offer some sort of snacks beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Several businesses will also have their own events and attractions throughout the day. West River Telecom will have free pictures with Santa Claus. Treat bags will also be available, compliments of The Union Bank.