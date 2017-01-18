1/18/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Fresh ideas accompany the new face of the Hazen Chamber of Commerce and Hazen Golf Course.

Rachael Mortenson was recently named the executive director of these two organizations in town.

Mortenson said that, when she first moved to town, her friends encouraged her to look into these kinds of positions, due to her outgoing social nature and big ideas.

Mortenson, who is originally from New Rockford, moved to her current residence in Hazen in August of 2015. She and her husband Gorlan (also know as Mort) lived in Hazen previously, moved, and then returned.

“We loved it so much here when we were here the first time. So we started house-shopping here,” Mortenson said.