3/29/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

After months of construction, of both successes and headaches, the new Hazen hospital stands upon the threshold of becoming operational.

Last week, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) came to Sakakawea Medical Center (SMC) to do a survey. A couple last regulations had to be met, but SMC CEO Darrold Bertsch said he hopes to see this work completed by the end of this week.

“We’ve gotten the life safety approval, which means we can occupy the facility,” Bertsch said. “The next step we need is the licensure approval.”

If all goes as planned, the official move-in for the new hospital will be held April 3 through 5. The tentative plan is that the new hospital will officially become operational under a provisional license at 6 p.m. on April 5. Future surveys a few months after operation, if approved, will grant the new hospital its full operating license.

However, SMC plans to hold tours of the facility before the move-in and operation of the hospital makes it difficult to access all parts of the building. A series of four tours are planned for April 2, allowing the public to see the finished hospital before the move-in begins. Those wishing to tour the facility will report to the main reception area of the old hospital. Tour guides will lead residents into the new facility from there.