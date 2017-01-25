1/25/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

This school year has been a year for trying out new approaches in education.

From late starts for elementary students on Wednesdays to test exemptions for exemplary attendance with high school students, there has been a variety of different ways the district has worked to help improve and grow the schools’ potentials.

One of these new approaches is the Hazen Learning Center. This center is located on the southeast end of the Hazen Elementary School building.

This program is designed to help students who are at risk of not completing high school, giving them an alternative learning structure. The start of the 2016-17 school year also marked the start of this attempt to reach those students.