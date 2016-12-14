12/14/16 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

One Hazen graduate is preparing to give the speech of a lifetime.

Nathan Kurtti, son of Arlen and Sheryl Kurtti, was selected to give the North Dakota State University Commencement Address on Dec. 16.

“I had to reread the email a few times when I actually found out about it,” Kurtti said. “I was feeling a lot of different emotions.

“I hadn’t imagined anyone noticed,” he went on. “I just went around doing my own thing.”

Kurtti will be speaking on the topic of how to be a good role model to others.

“My message is, it’s largely focused on the graduates, but the title is ‘Be a Positive Role Model’,” Kurtti said. He continued, “Anyone has the capability to lend a helping hand to others in need. No matter their background, they need that support system to succeed.”