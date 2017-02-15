2/15/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Twenty-two women from Hazen and Beulah are doing their part to encourage education opportunities for young girls in the area.

These 22 ladies are members of Chapter BC, one of 52 North Dakota chapters of Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.).

“We celebrate the accomplishments of women by loans, grants, and awards,” Janet Cresswell, a member of the Hazen-based chapter, said. “We motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.”

Fifteen girls from the two towns took part in a tea and social event which the chapter hosts annually. The event was held on Feb. 12 at the Beulah Middle School. Seven girls from Hazen attended, and eight girls from Beulah.

“It was something we came up with, maybe seven or eight years ago,” Cresswell said. “The community has provided a lot for us, and this was a way of giving back.”

Invitations were sent to every senior girl in the Hazen and Beulah School Districts. Those who accepted the invitations and came to the event can apply for two $500 scholarships which the local P.E.O. chapter awards, one to a girl from Hazen and one to a girl from Beulah.