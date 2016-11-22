11/22/16 (Tue)

By Daniel Arens

There are a large variety of different services which Camille Harvey offers to senior citizens living in Mercer County.

Harvey, who recently started Bluebird Companion Care, hopes to help older residents in the area perform tasks that may be harder for them to accomplish, as well as provide companionship to her constituents.

Although she does not provide health care services, she works with household tasks like cleaning or organization, running errands for clients, being available for conversations, taking walks, assisting with computer skills, and other services. She works with individuals anywhere within Mercer County.

Previously, Harvey was employed as a music teacher in the Hazen School District.

“I was ready for my time with my family,” she said. “That’s what prompted me to resign from that position and look elsewhere.”