2/08/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Recently, several people gathered at the location of a new child care center in Hazen to begin the preparations of getting the building ready for opening. Although lots of progress was made, there are hopes to keep the momentum going with another work day.

Erin Huntimer, board president of the Energy Capital Cooperative, told the other board members that she wished to see a new work day scheduled sometime in February.

The board decided to make Feb. 18 the second work day. Anyone from the area can participate, and the board also discussed advertising and using Facebook to help get the word out.

The original work day, held Jan. 28, brought in many of the key planners and organizations with the child care center. One benefit the group saw was the addition of Allen Stumpf, whose wife Mary represents the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives on the board.