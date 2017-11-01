1/11/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

As the new year begins, several young women from around the area found themselves with new crowns, new sashes, and new resources for their futures.

The second Miss Mercer County Pageant was held Sunday, with Ashley Fagerland, a student at Trinity Bible College, crowned Miss Mercer County 2017. Breanna Sailer, a senior at Hazen, was crowned Miss Hazen-Beulah, and Madeline Cruff, a student at Bismarck State College, was crowned Miss Coal Country.

Two other Hazen girls, Kyrah Duttenhefer and Alissa Eberle, also competed for the title. Eberle won the People’s Choice Award, voted on by pageant attendees.

“I think it went great,” Justine Wiedrich said. Wiedrich spearheaded the creation of the pageant last year following her daughter Delanie’s crowning as Miss North Dakota in 2015.

Wiedrich said she wished to see more women from Hazen and Beulah become involved in pageants. “I just hope that more of young women here take advantage of the opportunities our organization and our community is giving them,” she said.