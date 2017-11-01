1/11/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

As our state enters a new year, some of the issues and controversies of the previous year must continue to be addressed. Throughout 2016, a primary issues that has confronted North Dakota was the large protest movement that arose in response to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the passing of that pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Last year also saw Mercer County become involved, specifically as law enforcement from the county would travel to the protest site to help Morton County law enforcement and other agencies manage the protest area.