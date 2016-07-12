12/07/16 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Recent major snowfall has caused major headaches for lots of people, but perhaps none more so than the Hazen Pioneer Apartments.

This new affordable senior housing facility, located on the site of the previous Pioneer Park Home, was delayed due to architectural issues. Now, although those issues have largely been resolved, the massive snowfall could cause further issue in the actual construction of the new building.

“It kind of put a damper on some of the project,” Buster Langowski, Hazen Community Development Executive Director, said.

Greg McCarthy, President of the Hazen Pioneer Apartments , said that despite the snow, the construction superintendent plans to move forward on the pouring of the concrete slab for the new addition. This will be achieved by first constructing the walls, the “outer shell”, of the building to keep snow out and then the concrete will be poured inside the walls.

Footings for the facility have been laid, although one spot was missed and will still have to be done despite the snowfall.