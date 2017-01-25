1/25/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Dr. Cheri Poitra, Superintendent of the McClusky School District, reported that the school had met with the required handicap adaptations and that all that remained was to place some signage.

Poitra also said PCB boards failed due to a power surge and affected the math, science, girls’ locker room and bathroom, library, teacher’s lounge, special education room, English room and the American Legion room. She added that in replacing the PCB boards, H.A. Thompson and Sons discovered that some fan motors needed to be replaced.

Along with the parts ordering, a maintenance plan will be discussed with maintenance staff to ensure proper upkeep.

Poitra also reported that glass windows were installed in both the high school music room and the third/fourth grade classroom.