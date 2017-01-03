3/01/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Introduced by McClusky Merchants Association President Jeff Martwick on Thursday, February 23, Jamie Klettke is the newest member of the group. She and her husband Brock and three children Treyton Kaul, 9 years of age, Kinlee, 7, and Beauen, 5, live in the former John and Hannelore Davis house in south McClusky.

Klettke moved to McClusky with her family three years ago and is an independent agent for AFLAC Insurance. Her mother Jody Hartman, who also works for AFLAC, referred her into the position. Her area for sales is wherever she finds people who need coverage. She hopes to find people in the area who would like the insurance coverage she offers, as she would like to work here.