11/30/16 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

It was favorite fun event for the community: Bingo. The November 26 turnout at the school gymnasium was enthusiastic over the nicely organized event, with a super-easy Bingo screen to check numbers and see what game was being played.

Mr. Lane called numbers; Nicholas Richter and Mr. Anderson verified Bingos and handed out the prize money.

The audience was treated at halfway time to brownies and beverages, with a free will offering helping to cover costs.

Deneen Richter stated that all money is returned to the event. Expenses, including an ad inviting everyone to come there and play Bingo, takes a small cut, covering what the free will offering did not. “It is for the community to be together,” she explained.