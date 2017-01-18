1/18/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The January 9 McClusky City Council agenda carried three no-shows: Frank Teumer, Jon French and Mike Foertsch. The agenda items remaining included an insurance refund for Tom Giese, for a reported enrollment in an insurance policy that was not necessary.

Giese also stated that someone had driven onto the street west of the Heart Park and became stuck. The street is unmarked and unclear from the highway that it is blocked and not for use due to the snow. Markers will be put up. No damage was done in the incident.

The agenda listed gaming permit applications for both the McClusky Sportsman’s Club and SCiPY Bingo. Both were approved.

