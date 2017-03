3/01/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

It was shortly after midnight Thursday (12:03 a.m.), February 23, when the McClusky ambulance and Sheridan County Sheriff were called to the Union Bar west of McClusky.

Two people were very ill, believed to be from eating “cookies handed out” by a patron at the bar. Another person also reported not feeling well and sought medical attention.

It is unknown how many people consumed cookies or how much of a cookie or how many.