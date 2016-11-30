11/30/16 (Wed)

The success, dedication and hard work of outstanding agriculturists in 53 counties in North Dakota and several counties in Minnesota were honored during the 43rd annual Harvest Bowl program at North Dakota State University, on Nov. 4.

An agribusiness award recipient also is chosen annually.

This award recognizes

individuals who have distinguished themselves in the field of agriculture and business in North Dakota and beyond. David Berg, retired president and chief executive officer of American Crystal Sugar Co., was this year’s recipient.