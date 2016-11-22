11/22/16 (Tue)

By ALLAN TINKER

Approximately 100 happy or hungry people stopped to browse or graze at the annual craft and vendor show at McClusky High School’s gymnasium on this past Sunday.

Inside the gym there were also wrapped homemade food items ready to be taken home or given as gifts. Then there were handmade crocheted, woodcraft, painted, assembled, and sewn items that filled several tables.

Retail sales included jewelry, scented candles, Tupperware, household décor, memory book help.

The booth list contained many familiar faces: Amanda Saueressig, Bert Voegele, Janelle Olson, Gladys Botz, Missy Axt, Babett Halstad, Sherry Laib, Elisha Dockter, Julie Demke, Erin Lauer, Andrea Lauer, Faye Hagen, Pioneer Historical Society of Sheridan County, Jerica Smithers, Cheryl Jesz, Evelyn Stute, Arva Del Paterson, Vikki Neff-Tolbert, Shelly Viellieux, Sandy Wisdom, Lindsey Fast, Ted Meckle, and the McClusky Eighth Grade Class.