3/08/17 (Wed)

BY ALLAN TINKER

An impressive, formal presentation of Future Farmers of America (FFA) at its finest welcomed those who attended the FFA Awards banquet on February 23. The professionalism and dedication to the FFA vision, mission and organization were on display throughout the gym, surrounding the audience with respect for the work and dedication of the students, advisors and those who directly support their effort.

Guest Speaker was DeShawn Blanding, FFA Vice-president Southern Region.

Blanding presented a humor-filled lesson on living up to one’s potential, through losses, a quiet space to reflect, and the willingness to try again.

Elisa Wolt presented the FFA Creed and received an enthusiastic appreciation and applause from all who attended.

FFA advisor Michael Axt presented the FFA Chapter senior awards to Alexandra Naser, Lucas Rath, Carson Houser, Kaley Sease, Michael Wold and Morgan Grade. Axt also spoke on the Smith Hughes Act of 1917 Centennial year and what the passage of the act meant for the education of farmers and the production improvements that have been seen on the nation’s farms.