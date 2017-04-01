1/04/17 (Wed)

Lynnette (Murray) Fox took the office of Sheridan County Treasurer last year, on November 23.

Laurel Kukert received a small-sized mantel personalized clock as a gesture of thanks for her 24 years of service to the McClusky Park District.

The book Dakota’s Daughter by Gladista Mancini, is in hardcover and filled with many photos of the different eras in the life of Gladys Harrum. Mancini will offer it in eBook form later.

Mariah Sellon, Tatum Fylling and Trista Crimmins were placed on the 2016 District 10 All District Team.

Trista Crimmins and Levi Larson were crowned queen and king of the McClusky High School 2016 Snowball coronation on Monday, February 22, in the afternoon at the high school gym. The other FFA Snowball King candidate was Lance Pellman.

Moms with their babies at the Sheridan Memorial Home are Jennifer Saueressig with Rubie, Andrea Brown with Langston,