1/18/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The city website has “lapsed” and McClusky Job Development Authority members were concerned to get it functional and to include current events and other city information. They also wanted the website to link to other sources of information such as the county website and different businesses.

Linda Bowers no longer wants to do the website and Gable Rhoads agreed to look at the situation and see what she could and would do. She asked for official clearance for Bowers to give her the necessary codes and information to do so. JDA Chair Roberta Hunt said she would have Bowers get the information necessary to Rhoads.

