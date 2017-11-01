1/11/17 (Wed)

Of the 22 Goodrich High School graduates of 1966 (two deceased), 17 enjoyed each other’s company the weekend of July 8-10 in Bismarck.

Katy Kassian, Regan, owner of Buffalo Gals Mercantile, addressed the McClusky Job Development Authority on possible projects for rural communities, presenting many ideas and options to the group of four. (JDA) also sponsored Katy Kassian for a report on the Rural X Summit.

It took a long meeting on Monday night, plus a special meeting on Thursday, to address all the issues of daycare rates, grace days and additional child rates for the many schedules of the patrons of Little Hearts Daycare services.

Three new teachers will start their teaching jobs at the McClusky High School this year. They are Braden McCloskey, music instructor; Luke Senske, Social Studies teacher, and Cheri Shaw, math teacher.

The third Annual McClusky Corn Feed was held in McClusky City Hall, when cold and windy weather changed the location from the city park.

On August 23, McClusky Public School brought its new school bus to the park for everyone to see.

The commission room at the Sheridan County Courthouse was filled to seating capacity and beyond during the afternoon of the September commission meeting. Herb Bargman and Mike Rivinius, of World Engineering were present. County officials and residents from along the new road north of town brought their complaints and compliments to the meeting.

Connor Jerkovich and Alex Naser were crowned King and Queen of 2016 MHS Homecoming on Sept. 19 at the McClusky High School gym.

A drive through the McClusky City Cemetery this fall showed the improvements the hard work of the McClusky City Park Board accomplished.

