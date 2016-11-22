11/22/16 (Tue)

By Carson Houser,

McClusky FFA Reporter

On October 16, 2016, twelve members from the McClusky FFA Chapter and seven members from the South Prairie FFA Chapter, along with advisors and guests, started their trip to the 89th National FFA Convention & Expo, held October 19-22; in Indianapolis, IN.

For the first time in its sixty-year history, the McClusky FFA Chapter represented the state of North Dakota in the National Agronomy Judging Contest sponsored by Bayer. The team put in a lot of hard work and practice, which ultimately paid off.

The team placed seventh in the nation, and had two members placing inside the top 30, individually. Jewel Faul placed 12th, and received a gold award and a $400 cash prize. Kody Faul was also in the gold category, placed 29th as an individual. Lance Pellman and Levi Larson both had stellar performances as well, both earning silver awards in the national contest.