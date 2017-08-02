2/08/17 (Wed)

By Carson Houser

McClusky FFA Reporter

On Saturday, January 28, McClusky FFA members competed at the first FFA contest of the year in Napoleon. The Livestock Judging contest took place at Napoleon Livestock

Auction, and the Agronomy and Ag Sales contests took place at Napoleon High School.

The Livestock Judging team consisted of Shelby Faul, eighth place, gold; Carson Houser, silver; Michael Wolt, bronze, and Kaitlyn Haux, bronze. The team earned a silver award.